Stephen Colbert speculated about the future of former CBS chief executive Les Moonves on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The comedian noted that Moonves, his former boss, lost his $120 million severance package with the network following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault, and his reported refusal to cooperate with investigators.

“But don’t worry about Mr. Moonves,” Colbert said, noting that the man who hired him had been compensated to the tune of $1 billion over the last decade.

“What’s he going to do now? What job could a famous TV billionaire with sexual allegations possibly get? Oh my God,” Colbert rhetorically asked himself, in reference to claims of sexual misconduct that have been made against President Donald Trump.