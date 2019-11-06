Colbert Taunts Lindsey Graham With '3 Little Words' About Donald Trump

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for refusing to even look at the new evidence against President Donald Trump.
Graham had previously claimed it would be “very disturbing” to find evidence of a political quid pro quo in Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
That evidence was released this week in transcripts from the impeachment inquiry hearings ― but Graham said he won’t even look at it.
“I’ve written the whole process off,” he said this week. “I think this is a bunch of B.S.”
So Colbert cooked up a plan to get the evidence to Graham even if he doesn’t want to see it.
It just takes “three little words.”
Check it out below:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.