Colbert Taunts Lindsey Graham With '3 Little Words' About Donald Trump

The "Late Show" host hits the South Carolina senator with the evidence he's trying to avoid.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for refusing to even look at the new evidence against President Donald Trump

Graham had previously claimed it would be “very disturbing” to find evidence of a political quid pro quo in Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. 

That evidence was released this week in transcripts from the impeachment inquiry hearings ― but Graham said he won’t even look at it.

I’ve written the whole process off,” he said this week. “I think this is a bunch of B.S.”

So Colbert cooked up a plan to get the evidence to Graham even if he doesn’t want to see it.

It just takes “three little words.” 

Check it out below: 

