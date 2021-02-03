“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for making an unusual threat earlier this week.

Speaking on Fox News, Graham urged Democrats not to call witnesses during the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“You open up Pandora’s box if you call one witness,” Graham said, warning that additional witnesses would then be called and more information would be revealed about the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters attempting to block the certification of the election results.

Colbert mocked Graham for fearing the “slippery slope to information.”

“You could always tell who the good guys are. They’re the ones saying, ‘make sure there are no witnesses,’” Colbert said, rubbing his hands together and speaking like a classic villain.

