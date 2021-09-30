Stephen Colbert Rips Into 2 Democrats Over Bizarre 'Ransom Note' Demands

Stephen Colbert said Democrats in Washington have two big problems when it comes to trying to pass key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

And both problems are inside their own party: senators Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), both of whom are needed to pass anything in the 50-50 Senate, and both of whom are standing in the way.

As the “Late Show” host noted, neither one has publicly announced what it would take to get them on board.

“They’re holding up the entire government, but they won’t tell anyone what they want,” Colbert said in disbelief. “That’s like getting a ransom note that says: ’Your brother gets it unless you give us... wouldn’t you like to know?”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: