Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's Absurd Billion-Dollar Boast A Scathing Fact Check

Stephen Colbert spotted a weird new claim by Donald Trump.

The ex-president said the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago that turned up hundreds of pages of highly sensitive materials was actual a boon to his business, giving him “$5 billion worth of free publicity.”

The host of “The Late Show” was standing by with a fact-check.

“Oh yeah, it’s great publicity,” Colbert said sarcastically. “Mar-a-Lago: Come for the waffle bar, stay for the nuclear secrets... at the waffle bar.”

