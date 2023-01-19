Stephen Colbert Reveals 'Cuckoo Dum-Dum' Marjorie Taylor Greene's First Priority

Stephen Colbert spent more than five minutes of his opening monologue on the latest revelations about Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker caught in so many lies that members of his own party are urging him to resign.

The latest: He allegedly set up a fundraiser to help a homeless veteran’s dying dog, then took the money and ran. Despite the scandal, Santos was given plum committee assignments: small business and science.

“Those two makes sense,” Colbert said. “Santos said he has a degree from the Bill Nye School at the Shark Tank Academy of Business Science.”

One of the GOP’s most notorious conspiracy theorists was also given a prestigious gig.

“Santos is not the only cuckoo dum-dum to snag a committee seat,” Colbert said as he pointed out that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) won a spot on the Homeland Security Committee.

“She’ll finally be able to investigate the Gazpacho Police,” he cracked, referring to one of her most infamous flubs.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: