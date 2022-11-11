Stephen Colbert Drops Brutal F-Bomb Over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green

Stephen Colbert said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will have his work cut out for him if Republicans take control of the House.

“Every recent Republican Speaker of the House has hated the job,” the “Late Show” host pointed out on Thursday. “GOP members are famously the most unpleasant people from every town in America.”

That includes one of the GOP’s most infamous conspiracy theorist lawmakers: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who spoke at a white nationalist event earlier this year.

“You think people like Marjorie Taylor Greene?” Colbert asked, before delivering an answer that included a very prominent bleep. “They sent her to Congress to get her the fuck out of Georgia!”