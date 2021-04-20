Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) backtracked on her fiercely criticized plan to launch an America First Caucus to champion Anglo-Saxon political traditions, among other things.

But that didn’t stop Stephen Colbert from ripping the QAnon-supporting first-term lawmaker’s idea on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert went medieval as he waved a sword — with what appeared to be a rotisserie chicken skewered on it — to explain the ridiculousness of Greene’s proposal.

