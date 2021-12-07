Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) argued against coronavirus lockdowns with a wild comparison at the weekend, noting on Twitter how “the country has never once shut down” because of cancer.
On Monday, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out the obvious flaw with the QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker’s argument.
“Because cancer is not contagious, you nimrod,” said Colbert. “That’s like comparing apples and oranges… to cancer.”
Colbert also had some choice words for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) who this week accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, of overhyping the contagion.
Watch the video here: