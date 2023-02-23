Stephen Colbert spotted some glaring flaws in the “national divorce” plan being pushed by far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), wants blue states and red states to separate. She claimed “the last thing” she wants is a civil war, but insisted “it’s going that direction.”

“Because you’re pushing it that direction!” Colbert fired back. “You’re the chief spokesperson for civil war. This is like Sir Mix-a-Lot saying, ‘The last thing my anaconda wants is buns, hons ― but it’s going that direction.’”

Greene, who last year spoke at a white nationalist event, also wants red states to be able to block Democrats from voting if they move there for a period of time.

“Guess what?” she said. “Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years.”

“Guess what?” Colbert replied. “First of all, that’s the most unconstitutional idea I’ve ever heard. Second, how would you identify Democratic voters? ‘We’ve got an NPR tote bag waiting in line... uh-oh! Gluten-free muffin, 11 o’clock! Gluten-free muffin, move move move!’”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: