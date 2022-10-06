Stephen Colbert and his “Late Show” team came up with a joke so bawdy, they couldn’t even show it on TV. And it was aimed at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) or, as Colbert called her, the “cursed doll fashioned from silly putty and hate.”

Greene recently griped about electric cars ― claiming they “emasculate” drivers ― and slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for promoting the vehicles.

Advertisement

Colbert mocked Greene by imitating her.

“He thinks electric cars should use the same bathrooms as gas-powered cars,” Colbert said.

Buttigieg also fired back at Greene this week.

“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” he said on Fox News. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether or not my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity.”

But Colbert’s team took her comments even further by creating a mock ad for the Pontiac Schvantz ― a car so “masculine” they had to pixelate it to show it on television:

Introducing the all-new Pontiac Schvantz. The first gasoline car shaped like your manhood. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/zPREQirBPw — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 6, 2022