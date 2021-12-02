Stephen Colbert provided Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, with a taunting alternative title for his new memoir “The Chief’s Chief” on Wednesday.

In his upcoming book, Meadows didn’t write the curse words when recalling Trump’s expletive-ridden response to being told he’d tested positive for COVID-19 just three days before his first 2020 election debate with Joe Biden. A second test returned negative and Trump continued with his schedule. He was hospitalized with the coronavirus days later. Trump has denied the suggestion he was coronavirus-positive during the debate.

Meadows, instead, citing his devout Christianity, just said Trump’s reaction rhymed with, “Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me.”

Colbert couldn’t help but laugh at the notion.

“Meadows, of course, happy to help undermine democracy but he won’t swear,” the comedian joked, before suggesting an updated name for the memoir:

“I’m A Ducking Piece Of Zit With My Nose Up Rump’s Grasshole.”

