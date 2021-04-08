Gaetz sought to position himself as a particularly strong ally of former President Donald Trump in his book, which came out in fall 2020.

“The Late Show” host noted that Gaetz — who has denied accusations of sex trafficking and having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl — bragged in the book about taking phone calls from Trump “when I was in my car, asleep in the middle of the night on my Longworth Office cot, on the throne, on airplanes, in nightclubs and ... even in the throes of passion (yes, I answered).”