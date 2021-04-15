Stephen Colbert Reveals The 1 Venmo Payment Rep. Matt Gaetz Might Be Making Next

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert spotted some ominous developments this week for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is under investigation amid reports he and an associate may have paid a 17-year-old girl for sex, among other allegations.

Although Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, the feds reportedly have been examining online payment receipts made by the pair in connection with the case.

Colbert said there were signs Gaetz could be in big trouble: The New York Times reported this week that his associate, one-time Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, has been cooperating with investigators since last year.

“If Greenberg’s been dishing that whole time, the feds can expect a Venmo payment any day now,” Colbert said. “Because Gaetz is fucked.”

