Stephen Colbert Trolls Rep. Matt Gaetz With A Brutal New Nickname

Stephen Colbert turned Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) into a cartoon character on Tuesday night and not in a good way.

The “Late Show” host said the Republican Party’s “crème de la crazy” were angling to be appointed to a panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to “gum up the works.” That included QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“I, for one, can’t wait until she offers up her theory that the halls of Congress were actually soiled up by Jewish poop lasers,” Colbert cracked, a play on one of the bizarre conspiracy theories she’s espoused.

But then Colbert turned his attention to Gaetz, who he compared to Jimmy Neutron:

“As usual, he showed his interest by offering to give the commission a ride home from band practice,” Colbert said.

