Colbert Burns 'Complete Moron' Matt Gaetz With A Reminder Of His Legal Problems

Stephen Colbert called out those who were quick to celebrate the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, especially Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Rittenhouse last week was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men, and injuries to a third, during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

He was 17 at the time, and had traveled across state lines to Kenosha with an AR-style rifle and a medical kit.

“I’m not a legal expert, so I can’t tell you whether or not Kyle Rittenhouse broke the law,” the “Late Show” host said. “But I can tell you this: If he didn’t break the law, we should change the law.”

Colbert’s audience applauded.

“So Rittenhouse was found not guilty,” Colbert said, emphasizing the “not guilty” with air quotes. “But only a complete moron would celebrate this clear tragedy by making this guy a hero.”

The led him to Gaetz, who excitedly tweeted an all-caps “NOT GUILTY!!!!!!!” in reaction.

“Of course, Gaetz has a vested interest in juries finding people not guilty,” Colbert said. “Especially when it involves a 17-year-old crossing state lines.”

Gaetz is reportedly under investigation in a federal sex trafficking probe looking into whether he and others paid for sex at drug-fueled parties involving a 17-year-old girl, including possibly paying for her to travel with him across state lines, which would violate federal law.

That same probe led to the arrest and eventual plea deal of his reported wingman, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Florida, tax collector who is now cooperating with the investigation.

