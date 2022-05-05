Stephen Colbert Taunts 'Insane' Matt Gaetz With A Scorching Reminder

Stephen Colbert fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz after the Florida Republican attempted to troll pro-choice advocates with a bizarre tweet on Wednesday.
Gaetz posted a laundry list of sexist stereotypes:
In response, Colbert offered Gaetz a reminder of his ongoing legal issues.
“If that statement sounds insane, remember: For Matt Gaetz, ‘overeducated’ is any woman who’s already graduated high school,” Colbert said.
Gaetz is reportedly under federal investigation to determine if he and others paid for sex at drug-fueled parties, including an incident or incidents involving a 17-year-old girl. Although Gaetz has denied the allegations, some of his one-time associates are reportedly cooperating with investigators.
See more in Colbert’s Wednesday night monologue: