Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend.

“Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”

During Gaetz’s speech, he criticized former Vice President Mike Pence, saying he was “not a leader” and would “never be president.”

“Oh, snap! Mike Pence just got schooled by a guy who’s not allowed within 50 feet of one,” Colbert quipped.

Colbert then segued into his next segment, adding: “In happier news than Matt Gaetz: Monkeypox.”

Gaetz is currently the subject of a federal sex crimes investigation that’s examining whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and violated sex-trafficking laws.

He generated headlines over the weekend after making misogynistic remarks at the student summit, telling the crowd that women who fight for abortion rights were ugly and overweight.

