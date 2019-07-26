Stephen Colbert Names And Shames The Press For Panning Robert Mueller

Stephen Colbert on Thursday called out certain news organizations and reporters for fixating on the style of Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony over substance.

“The Late Show” host noted that Mueller confirmed during his Wednesday testimony that he had not exonerated Trump with his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

But critics, including MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and CNN’s Jake Tapper and Brian Stelter, still criticized Mueller for his demeanor, the way in which he’d delivered his answers and the ratings the televised hearings had garnered.

“This is a critical moment in our democracy,” said Colbert. “So, of course, our faithful journalists are focused on what really matters. And that’s ratings, baby!”

“You can’t determine the value of Mueller’s testimony by ratings,” Colbert later added. “If that were the case, then ‘Avengers: Endgame’ would be president of the United States!”

Check out the clip here: