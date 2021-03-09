‘Royally F****d Up’: Stephen Colbert Has GIF-Worthy Reaction To Meghan And Harry Shocker

Stephen Colbert updated his famous popcorn meme for Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday night interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
“I am here for it,” the “Late Show” host declared on Monday night and he started munching popcorn from a teacup:
But as the couple dished to Winfrey, the teacup wasn’t enough:
The couple detailed racist treatment inside the palace, including son Archie being denied a title and security as well as “concerns and conversations” about his skin color. That drew a few moments of stunned silence and an exasperated “What?” from Winfrey.
“I agree: ‘What?’ and let me just add: ‘Huh?’” Colbert said. “I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility ― just a possibility, mind you ― that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist.”
Colbert delivered that last word with yet another GIF-worthy moment... no popcorn necessary:
Harry described the conversation about Archie’s skin color as “awkward.” Colbert offered up a better description.
“Awkward is four people in the back seat of a car,” he said. “Awkward is forgetting your friend’s child’s name. One of your relatives asking you to place your child on the Sherwin-Williams color wheel is royally fucked up.”
Check out his full monologue below: