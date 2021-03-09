‘Royally F****d Up’: Stephen Colbert Has GIF-Worthy Reaction To Meghan And Harry Shocker

“I am here for it,” the “Late Show” host declared on Monday night and he started munching popcorn from a teacup:

But as the couple dished to Winfrey, the teacup wasn’t enough:

The couple detailed racist treatment inside the palace, including son Archie being denied a title and security as well as “concerns and conversations” about his skin color. That drew a few moments of stunned silence and an exasperated “What?” from Winfrey.

“I agree: ‘What?’ and let me just add: ‘Huh?’” Colbert said. “I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility ― just a possibility, mind you ― that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist.”

Colbert delivered that last word with yet another GIF-worthy moment... no popcorn necessary:

Harry described the conversation about Archie’s skin color as “awkward.” Colbert offered up a better description.

“Awkward is four people in the back seat of a car,” he said. “Awkward is forgetting your friend’s child’s name. One of your relatives asking you to place your child on the Sherwin-Williams color wheel is royally fucked up.”

