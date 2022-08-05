Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Taunts Dr. Oz’s ‘Garden State Ass’ Over Embarrassing Campaign

Oz is being badly out-trolled by John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) won’t stop trolling Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the race for the Senate ― and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert can’t get enough of it.

Fetterman has been describing Oz as an out-of-touch celebrity who’s largely lived in New Jersey. Or, as Colbert put it: “Fetterman has gone full troll on Oz’s Garden State ass.”

Fetterman has recruited several New Jersey celebs to send messages to Oz, such as rocker/actor Steven Van Zandt.

“You’re a little out of your league,” Little Steven says in the video. “Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed.”

Colbert begged to differ.

“Counterpoint,” Colbert said, raising his hand after the video. “I do.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

