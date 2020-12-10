“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Wednesday that “Jan. 20 cannot come fast enough ― when America will usher in a glorious new era of basic competence.” (Watch below.)

But before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on that day, lame-duck President Donald Trump continued to flail away at legal challenges to overturn the election that Biden rightfully won.

Colbert noted two defeats for Trump this week. In one, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously rejected an appeal from his campaign to undo the results there. In another, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a GOP bid to decertify results in Pennsylvania.

“This president hasn’t faced this much rejection since every single time he has tried to hold Melania’s hand,” Colbert zinged.

Watch the whole monologue here, or fast forward to the 6:00 mark for Trump’s “legal losing streak”: