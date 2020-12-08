Stephen Colbert thinks first lady Melania Trump just came close to conceding the 2020 election on behalf of her voted-out husband, President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Colbert riffed on the controversial unveiling of the new White House tennis pavilion — the timing of which has been criticized, given how the country is currently being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Colbert focused on the first lady’s statement, which read: “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future first families.”

The comedian thought it’s “the closest we’re going to get to a concession.”

“She’s admitting there will be future first families, and gatherings,” Colbert excitedly added.

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here: