Stephen Colbert: This Is The Closest We'll Get To A Melania Trump Concession

"The Late Show" host riffed on the controversial unveiling of the new White House tennis pavilion.

Stephen Colbert thinks first lady Melania Trump just came close to conceding the 2020 election on behalf of her voted-out husband, President Donald Trump.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Colbert riffed on the controversial unveiling of the new White House tennis pavilion — the timing of which has been criticized, given how the country is currently being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Colbert focused on the first lady’s statement, which read: “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future first families.”

The comedian thought it’s “the closest we’re going to get to a concession.”

“She’s admitting there will be future first families, and gatherings,” Colbert excitedly added.

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here:

