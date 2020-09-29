Stephen Colbert Has Some Blunt Talk For Men Who Still Support Trump

Stephen Colbert had some tough talk for men who still support President Donald Trump.

On Monday night, the “Late Show” host discussed an ABC-Washington Post poll that found Trump’s lead among men to be the same as what it was over former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in 2016, making guys one of the few groups whose support hasn’t dropped over the past four years.

“C’mon, my mans,” Colbert said. “You’re clinging to Trump like a worn-out pair of briefs. Let it go! He’s nothing but a loose band with skid marks, and he’s making the women in your life lose sexual interest in you.”

Colbert also discussed Trump’s tax revelations, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and the Supreme Court drama:

