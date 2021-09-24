Stephen Colbert Spots The Major Flaw With Michael Flynn’s Vaccine Conspiracy Theory

Michael Flynn’s debunked suggestion about the COVID-19 vaccine being put into salad dressing was mocked by “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

“Now, let me get this straight. Flynn claims that the government’s plan is to sneak the vaccines into American food and their chosen vessel is salad. Really?” Colbert said of the theory that Donald Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, a QAnon believer, riffed on during an internet show this week.

“You might wanna put it into something we actually eat, like Pizza Hut’s Vax Lover’s Pizza, they bake the needle right into the crust,” he cracked.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

While researchers are investigating how mRNA vaccines may be one day be grown in edible plants, there’s so far been no proposal to insert them into salad or salad dressings, as Flynn appeared to suggest.