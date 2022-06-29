Stephen Colbert's Jaw Literally Drops After This 1 Line From Jan. 6 Testimony

Stephen Colbert broke down the explosive revelations from Tuesday’s congressional hearings on former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. But one moment caused the “Late Show” host’s jaw to drop.

The committee played footage of Michael Flynn, the former Army general who resigned in disgrace after just 24 days as Trump’s national security advisor, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights in response to basic questions.

Flynn ― a QAnon conspiracy theorist ― was asked if he thought the violence on Jan. 6 was justified and if he believed in the peaceful transition of power. He declined to answer, repeatedly pleading the Fifth, which inspired this reaction from Colbert:

“You were a general in the United States Army,” Colbert said. “You swore an oath to uphold the Constitution ― not deny its bedrock principles.”

Colbert also wondered how Flynn sings the national anthem, then got his audience to join him in the attempt: