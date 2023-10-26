Stephen Colbert Makes Disturbing Discovery About New House Speaker Mike Johnson

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found he wasn’t the only one puzzled by the identity of new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

“Johnson is now second in line to the presidency,” Colbert said. “Prompting news outlets to triumphantly proclaim: Who is Mike Johnson?”

Colbert showed off multiple headlines asking that very question as he put up a photo of Johnson.

“He’s a little innocuous,” Colbert said. “He’s just another boring white guy in a suit and glasses.”

That’s when he made an alarming discovery: Standing right up next to the image of Johnson, Colbert realized he was a boring white guy in a suit and glasses, too.

“Am I Mike Johnson?” he asked.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue.

Who the heck is Rep. Mike Johnson?#Colbert pic.twitter.com/W1cUMbzRut — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 26, 2023