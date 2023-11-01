Stephen Colbert Names What New GOP House Speaker Fears Most About Sex

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert put House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on blast for his “extreme anti-LGBTQ views.”

Johnson called same-sex marriage a “dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy” in an old newspaper column that’s getting new attention after his rise to power.

“Mike Johnson fears sexual anarchy,” Colbert said. “He believes in sexual government, with three sexual branches: Man, woman and the judiciary. They like to watch, and judge.”

Advertisement

Johnson, Colbert noted, hosts a podcast with his wife, Kelly Johnson, who also has a history of homophobic views including a website that compared homosexuality to bestiality and incest.

But the “Late Show” host noticed an uncomfortable detail about that podcast.