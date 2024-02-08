Stephen Colbert Spanks Mike Johnson With A 'Porn' Crack For The Ages

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday taunted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) after a series of stinging defeats in Congress this week.
The GOP’s attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went down in flames in the most public way possible: in a House floor vote held only because Republicans believed they would win.
“Mike Johnson, are you definitely against porn?” Colbert asked. ”’Cuz you sure like getting spanked while everyone watches.”
The “Late Show” host said Johnson made a rookie mistake by holding the vote before being certain he had the number needed to win.
One reason he didn’t: Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) took an Uber from a hospital to make it to the vote. He arrived in a wheelchair, wearing a medical gown and without shoes.
“It turns out he was wearing one boot ― but he left it in Mike Johnson’s ass,” Colbert cracked.
Later, Johnson also lost a vote on an aid package for Israel.
“It’s not whether you win or lose,” Colbert said. “It’s how hard you laugh at Mike Johnson.”
See more in his Wednesday night monologue: