“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert just had to join in the buzz about the biggest star of Wednesday night’s debate, and it wasn’t Vice President Mike Pence or his rival, Democratic VP nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

It was the fly that landed on Pence’s head and got so comfy that it sat there for more than two minutes.

Colbert let loose with a series of cracks about the little pest.

“Oh my god, look at his hair!” Colbert said. “He’s so full of crap, he’s attracting flies.”

Then Colbert really let the quips fly.

“All jokes aside, thoughts and prayers to that fly’s family,” he said. “It’s got to quarantine for two weeks now. We’ve gotta get that fly to Walter Reed.”

Colbert also noted how long the fly remained atop Pence’s head.

“Two minutes,” Colbert said. “Meaning that fly has a longer attention span than the president of the United States.”

Check out his full monologue below:

