Donald TrumpStephen ColbertMike Pence

Stephen Colbert Torches Mike Pence With The Most Deadpan Impression

The "Late Show" host imagined the former vice president's mockery of Donald Trump at the Gridiron Dinner.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked and ridiculed former President Donald Trump during the annual Gridiron Dinner at the weekend.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday imagined how Pence’s impressions of his former boss went down.

“Hello it is I, the Godless president - I would like to order another cheesed burger please,” he cracked, noting as well how despite his anti-Trump comments, Pence is fighting a Justice Department subpoena to testify about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Watch the video here:

