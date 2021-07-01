Stephen Colbert Bangs Away At Trump-Loving Republican’s Filthy New Nickname

Stephen Colbert is already handicapping the 2024 Republican field ― and there’s one potential campaign with a nickname he just can’t get over.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who last year repeated Donald Trump’s election lies, is calling his supporters “Pipehitters.”

“Because if you think Mike Pompeo should be president, you’re definitely hitting the pipe,” the “Late Show” host cracked.

While the term has military origins, Colbert pointed out that many online thought it sounded kinda dirty. Pompeo didn’t do himself any favors when he described a pipehitter as someone who is a “grinder” who keeps “banging away.”

Colbert was silent for several seconds.

“Not sexual at all,” he finally said with a smirk. “Just a grinder who keeps banging away. When I say ‘pipehitter,’ I’m talking about someone who’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves and really reach around. Get his or her hands dirty, give them any hand job, they’ll do it. Just pulling together until everyone’s finished.”

Then, Colbert discovered that Pompeo was asking for videos of pipehitters in action and called on his viewers to lend a hand: