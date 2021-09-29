Colbert Rips McConnell Over Debt Threat With Absolutely Brutal New Comparison

Stephen Colbert said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) is threatening the nation with “financial Armageddon” after blocking an effort to raise the debt ceiling.

That would cause the U.S. to default on its debt, and could lead to higher prices, massive job losses and a recession, the “Late Show” host noted.

Colbert did away with the turtle comparisons that comics and critics alike have turned to over the years and came up with a new one for McConnell: the Great Goblin from “The Hobbit” film:

Colbert’s audience jeered.

“I’m not sure if you’re booing for McConnell or the goblin,” Colbert joked. “They’re both bad guys.”

Colbert then gave McConnell another comparison ― not about his appearance, but his notion of bipartisanship.

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue: