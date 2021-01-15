Stephen Colbert on Thursday suggested a sneaky way to get President Donald Trump removed from office before his term ends.

“The Late Show” host noted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has rejected calls to immediately reconvene the Senate for the impeachment trial of Trump for inciting last week’s U.S. Capitol riot.

“That’s where the Democrats messed up,” Colbert declared.

“If they really wanted to get rid of him, instead of impeaching the president, they should have just nominated him for the Supreme Court,” he cracked.

“McConnell would have had him in a black robe the next day,” Colbert added.

That was a dig at McConnell’s 2016 blocking of then-President Barack Obama Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland and his rushing through of Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year.

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here: