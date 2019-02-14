COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Breaks Out An Absolutely Killer 'Emergency' Mitch McConnell Impression

The "Late Show" host offers the Senate an "emergency" declaration of his own.

Stephen Colbert isn’t impressed by the supposed state of emergency President Donald Trump is ready to declare to bypass Congress to get funding for his proposed border wall.

And it’s at least partly about the way it was delivered. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made the announcement to the Senate on Thursday.

But he did so with his usual quiet mumble, providing no sense of urgency.

The “Late Show” host couldn’t help but break out his own McConnell impression to deliver a different kind of emergency declaration:  

