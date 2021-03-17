On Tuesday, McConnell vowed “ scorched earth ” politics if the Democrats who control the chamber did away with the procedure, predicting that the legislative process would grind to a halt.

“It’s already happening, you idiot ― and the filibuster is why it’s happening,” Colbert said. “If you threaten to blow up my head with a shotgun and I say, ‘Let’s take away that idiot’s shotgun,’ it’s not much of a threat to say, ’If you do, I’ll shoot you in the face five times with a crossbow.”