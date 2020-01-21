ENTERTAINMENT

Colbert Breaks Out Devastating Impression Of 'Scrotum Of The Opera' Mitch McConnell

"Late Show" host hits at the Senate majority leader over impeachment shenanigans.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back when describing the machinations of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to block witnesses and new evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

No evidence, no witnesses, just 100 old people stuck in a room together,” Colbert said. “This isn’t a trial. It’s the 4 o’clock dinner rush at Denny’s, or a matinee in Branson, Missouri.” 

Colbert called McConnell the “scrotum of the opera,” then treated his audience to an impression mocking the lawmaker’s logic:

