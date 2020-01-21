“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back when describing the machinations of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to block witnesses and new evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“No evidence, no witnesses, just 100 old people stuck in a room together,” Colbert said. “This isn’t a trial. It’s the 4 o’clock dinner rush at Denny’s, or a matinee in Branson, Missouri.”

Colbert called McConnell the “scrotum of the opera,” then treated his audience to an impression mocking the lawmaker’s logic:

TONIGHT: Is crime illegal? America is about to find out because it's day one of Trump's impeachment trial! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hpcT6z0usF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 22, 2020