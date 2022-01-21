“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was left stunned by a clip of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) discussing the failed voting rights legislation that he helped to block.

McConnell was asked if he had a message for people of color who were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to vote because of the bill’s failure.

Advertisement

“Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”

McConnell was widely panned for saying African-Americans are different from Americans.

“Wow!” said Colbert after a moment of stunned silence. “How embarrassing... that it came out exactly how he meant it.”

Advertisement