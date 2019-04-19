Colbert Uses Mueller Report To Create The Perfect New Way To Say ‘I’m F**ked’

Stephen Colbert has found a completely safe way to utter one of the worst profanities in just about any situation ― and it comes straight from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The 448-page document released in redacted form on Thursday contains a single unredacted f-bomb, dropped on Page 290 by President Donald Trump when he learned a special counsel had been appointed in 2017.

Trump told then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that it would spell the end of his presidency.

Then, Trump added: “I’m fucked.”

The “Late Show” host turned the f-bomb’s page number into a new way of expressing the phrase that should be safe in any circumstance or company:

Regardless of what Barr says, it seems like President Trump is completely Page 290'd. pic.twitter.com/BEnXfNOQwx — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 18, 2019

Colbert also addressed the report on the “Late Show” on Thursday evening.