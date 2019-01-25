Colbert Bestows Pelosi With A Fearsome New Nickname For Winning Trump Showdown

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump is “too scared” to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) one of his infamous nicknames. So the “Late Show” host stepped in to “help” in light of Trump backing down in the standoff with Pelosi over the State of the Union address:

Trump was too scared to give Pelosi a nickname, and then she cancelled his SOTU address. Congratulations to Neuterin’ Nancy! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Pelosi asked to reschedule the speech in light of the ongoing government shutdown. Trump initially refused, insisting that the speech be held in the House as scheduled. Then, Trump said he would “do something in the alternative.”

Eventually, the president agreed to reschedule, calling it “her prerogative” to postpone the speech.