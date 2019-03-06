Stephen Colbert Already Has A Title For The Next Big Trump Tell-All Book

Stephen Colbert predicts that another tell-all book from a former member of President Donald Trump’s administration will soon hit the bookshelves.

The New York Times reported that Trump pushed to get security clearances for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, his daughter and son-in-law, both of whom serve as White House advisers.

As the “Late Show” host pointed out, the incident was documented in an internal memo from John Kelly, who was Trump’s chief of staff at the time.

That detail has Colbert speculating that Kelly could include it in an upcoming tell-all book.