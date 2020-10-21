President Donald Trump tried to update his campaign slogan at a rally this week and it didn’t exactly go very well. As “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out, the new spin on his famous phrase is basically an admission of failure.
Trump claimed his administration built the “greatest” economy and will now do so again.
“Y’know it’s ‘make America great again,’” Trump said, quoting his slogan, then updating it: “I say ‘make America great again, again, again, again.’”
Colbert noted the flaw with the phrase.
“You know that every ‘again’ you add is really just admitting that you screwed up something so bad you had to fix it,” Colbert said. “That’s not that comforting.”
See more of Colbert’s monologue below:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place