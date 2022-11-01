Stephen Colbert mocked former President Donald Trump with a moment from his predecessor Barack Obama’s speech at a rally for Democratic voters in Detroit at the weekend.

A woman in the audience told Obama he was fine after he talked about getting older. Obama lightheartedly responded, saying his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, agreed.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Colbert riffed on the exchange ― before pointing out how it showed “two things the 45th president (Trump) will never have.”