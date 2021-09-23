Stephen Colbert Has A Pointed Message For Old People Blocking Climate Action

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday said that many of the people standing in the way of action on climate change were older, including government leaders.

“I’m surprised so few senators believe it,” he said. “Chuck Grassley must be shocked at all the changes he’s seen since his childhood in Pangea.”

The 88-year-old Republican senator from Iowa has consistently voted against environmentally-friendly policies and has an 18 percent lifetime rating from the League of Conservation Voters.

As Colbert pointed out, the average age in the Senate is now 64.3, the oldest in U.S. history. In addition, a recent survey found that only 52 percent of Americans over 65 were somewhat or very concerned about climate change, versus 71 percent of those 18 to 29.

“If we’re going to get anything done on climate, we’re going to have to convince older Americans to care about it,” Colbert said, then made a crack about the main demographic on his home network. “And what better place to do that than CBS?”

So Colbert turned on “ye olden cam” with a special message for ye olden viewers: