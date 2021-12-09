Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Nails The Source Of Omicron Spread And It Will Take Your Breath Away

"The Late Show" host riffed hard on some new COVID-19 research.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert wants to clear the air on what might be driving airborne transmission of the coronavirus omicron variant. (Watch the video below.)

The Late Show” host on Wednesday cited a new study that showed males, when exhaling, produce 34% more aerosol than females.

“Classic manspread,” he quipped.

Colorado State University researchers also found that singing is more potent than talking for spreading the virus.

“Finally, scientific proof that office karaoke night is killing you,” Colbert joked.

As for the “COVID-killing steel” that made news this week, Colbert also proved his snarky mettle:

