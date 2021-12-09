Stephen Colbert Nails The Source Of Omicron Spread And It Will Take Your Breath Away

Stephen Colbert wants to clear the air on what might be driving airborne transmission of the coronavirus omicron variant. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” host on Wednesday cited a new study that showed males, when exhaling, produce 34% more aerosol than females.

“Classic manspread,” he quipped.

Colorado State University researchers also found that singing is more potent than talking for spreading the virus.

“Finally, scientific proof that office karaoke night is killing you,” Colbert joked.

As for the “COVID-killing steel” that made news this week, Colbert also proved his snarky mettle: