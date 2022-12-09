What's Hot

Toni Collette Announces Divorce One Day After Husband Caught Kissing Other Woman

Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era

House Passes Respect For Marriage Act, Sends Historic Bill To Biden

Donald Trump Poses For Photo With Conspiracy Theorist At Mar-A-Lago

First Gen Z Congressman-Elect Has DC Apartment Application Rejected

FedEx Driver Says He Strangled 7-Year-Old Texas Girl In Van: Warrant

Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'

Herschel Walker Aides Wanted Son Christian To Tell Him To 'Stop Being A Moron On TV'

Celine Dion Reveals She Has A Rare Neurological Disorder

Video Shows Brittney Griner Being Informed On Plane She's Flying Home

Michael Flynn Testifies In Georgia's Trump Election Probe

Robert Downey Sr. Got Candid About Introducing His Son To Drugs As A Kid

Entertainment
Donald TrumpStephen ColbertThe Late Showjan 6peru

Stephen Colbert Reveals The 1 Lesson Peru Can Teach America About Trump

Colbert highlighted the ousting of Peru President Pedro Castillo after he was arrested following an attempt to dissolve Congress this week.
Ben Blanchet

Stephen Colbert put the spotlight on another country and how it dealt with a president who tried to attack Congress during his monologue on Thursday.

Colbert highlighted the ousting of Peru President Pedro Castillo after he was arrested following an attempt to take control of the government by dissolving Congress this week.

Prosecutors said in a statement this week that “no authority can put itself above the Constitution” and that the country’s constitution “enshrines the separation of powers and establishes that Peru is a democratic and sovereign Republic.”

Colbert didn’t waste time on Thursday as he appeared to draw a line between Peru’s presidential controversy and former President Donald Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 riot.

“So, you can take immediate action against a president who attacks Congress? I thought you had to dither about it for two years until he has dinner with Nazis and then still not do anything,” quipped Colbert before a hefty applause from his crowd.

Colbert later discussed Castillo’s hope to stop an investigation into his administration after he declared he would “rule by decree.”

“Of course because it was a Peruvian coup, he immediately got the support of the MyAlpaca guy,” he said.

You can watch the rest of Colbert’s monologue below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community