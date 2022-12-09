Stephen Colbert Reveals The 1 Lesson Peru Can Teach America About Trump

Stephen Colbert put the spotlight on another country and how it dealt with a president who tried to attack Congress during his monologue on Thursday.

Colbert highlighted the ousting of Peru President Pedro Castillo after he was arrested following an attempt to take control of the government by dissolving Congress this week.

Prosecutors said in a statement this week that “no authority can put itself above the Constitution” and that the country’s constitution “enshrines the separation of powers and establishes that Peru is a democratic and sovereign Republic.”

Colbert didn’t waste time on Thursday as he appeared to draw a line between Peru’s presidential controversy and former President Donald Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 riot.

“So, you can take immediate action against a president who attacks Congress? I thought you had to dither about it for two years until he has dinner with Nazis and then still not do anything,” quipped Colbert before a hefty applause from his crowd.

Colbert later discussed Castillo’s hope to stop an investigation into his administration after he declared he would “rule by decree.”

“Of course because it was a Peruvian coup, he immediately got the support of the MyAlpaca guy,” he said.