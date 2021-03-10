Stephen Colbert Sends His Congrats To Britain After Piers Morgan 'Quits In A Fit'

Stephen Colbert thinks Britain’s in for a great morning tomorrow.

The “Late Show” host sent his best to the U.K. after learning that TV presenter Piers Morgan had stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” and later left the show altogether.

Morgan walked out on his show on Tuesday after he was called out by co-presenter Alex Beresford for his relentless criticism of Meghan Markle. After the Duchess of Sussex revealed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that her time in the royal family drove her to thoughts of suicide, Morgan said he didn’t believe her, prompting more than 41,000 complaints about the program. Broadcaster ITV later announced that Morgan had decided to leave the show.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” the statement said.

“Piers Morgan is such a baby, Buckingham Palace just asked what color he’s going to be,” Colbert quipped Tuesday night. “Piers didn’t just storm off the set in slow-motion twit snit, he stormed off the whole damn show.”

“Congratulations. Tomorrow’s going to be a great morning, Britain,” he added.

Watch below.