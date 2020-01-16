Colbert Drops GIF-Worthy Response To Latest Trump Impeachment Bombshell

Stephen Colbert just updated one of his classic memes in response to the latest bombshell news surrounding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“Democrats have been praying for the other shoe to drop,” Colbert said. “Well, last night, an entire Foot Locker fell out of the sky.”

He was referring to Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani now under indictment, who spilled the beans against the president in an MSNBC interview.

“I hope you guys are standing by with that popcorn GIF of me,” Colbert cracked, referring to this classic from his old Comedy Central show, “The Colbert Report”:

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas told host Rachel Maddow, referring to efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, to help Trump politically.

The big news called for an even bigger serving of popcorn ... and Colbert delivered.

TONIGHT: Who is the latest Trump associate to flip? His name is Lev Parnas and he is ready to sing! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QJx8hvwX4c — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 17, 2020