Stephen Colbert Spots The Most Glaring Hypocrisy In That New Porn Law

Stephen Colbert spotted a major flaw in a new law taking effect in Louisiana that requires people to show ID before looking at porn online.

“So now, in Louisiana, if you don’t have an ID, the only way to see nudity is to throw plastic beads in any direction,” he pointed out.

Louisiana is the only state with such a law ― but Colbert said seven more states are considering them... and that has people worried about data security.

“Hold on!” Colbert said in mock outrage. “You mean to tell me I can’t trust my name, address and driver’s license number to the makers’ of ‘Ass-atar 2: Way of the Stepdaughter?’”

And he was only just getting started with the blue humor.

Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue: