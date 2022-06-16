Stephen Colbert Has A Message For The Proud Boy Who Name-Dropped Him In Court

Stephen Colbert has a message for the leader of the Proud Boys, the street gang indicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, who name-dropped him in court.

During his monologue on Wednesday, “The Late Show” host said Joseph Biggs referenced “negative press and media coverage” ― such as coverage by Colbert ― in his request to move his trial away from Washington, D.C.

Biggs is facing up to 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Colbert, who jokingly became emotional, implied he was overwhelmed that a “violent fascist” made him feel seen despite his jokes.

After referencing a Newsweek story on his show’s name-drop in court, Colbert had a message for Biggs that he also wanted a potential jury pool to hear.

“You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don’t like it, you can come and get me. My name is Joe Scarborough and I love coffee. Welcome to the monkey house, brother,” he said.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue below: